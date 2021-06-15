They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to the PlayStation Store, according to developer CD Projekt Red. Fans on PlayStation can begin purchasing the game again next week on June 21. This marks nearly six full months since Sony kicked the game off of its digital store because of bugs and gamer outrage. Sony likely also responded so swiftly and harshly against CD Projekt Red because the studio told customers to ask PlayStation for refunds — this put a spotlight on Sony’s lack of options for simple refunds for games on its store.

Here is the statement from CD Projekt Red to its investors:

[The management board of CD Projekt Red] hereby publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021.

CD Projekt Red has spent the last half-year updating Cyberpunk 2077 for all platforms. But even at this point, the game does not run well on base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. And even on stronger consoles and PCs, it still often feels glued together at the seams.

Throughout the last six months, you could still purchase the physical version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 4. Players with that version have reported some improvements on PS4 Pro and PlayStation 5. But the base PS4 version continues to perform poorly, and that is something CD Projekt Red may never fully address.