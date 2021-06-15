Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

There are currently about 1.2 billion websites littered all over the world wide web. And for every Google or YouTube or Amazon, there are a hundred websites that only exist because somebody somewhere paid to own that URL. In fact, only about a third of those taken URLs are actually home to real websites that are up and running right now.

Since the web started picking up steam in the mid-’80s, you could pick up a .com domain name as the online home for your new brand or project—so long as nobody else had already taken it, of course. But with so many .com addresses in use and so few good ones still available, you’d have to try and buy a URL that somebody else cyber-squatted on years ago.

Like $2,500 for fightforachange.com. Or $3,900 for onlyboo.com. Or if you opened a new pizza place, you could lay out a crazy $25,000 to buy pizzanme.com.

In almost every case, paying that kind of money for a .com URL is ridiculous. Especially since most of the web addresses you would want are actually still available—just not under the .com extension. But if you’re working on a technology-based project or business, you can instead land the exact .tech domain name you want for your brand for literally no more than a couple bucks.

Right now, you can pick up a .tech domain name at 80 percent off the price of a standard 1-year or 5-year term. So if you really do want onlyboo.tech, it’ll only set you back $4.99 for a 12-month license.

Of course, the .tech extension is really about identifying your new brand’s affinity for the modern, letting site owners choose better customization as a means to guide web searchers to their product or service. And with literally millions of domain names available under the .tech flag that you could never get as a .com, you don’t have to figure out dashes or strange spellings or other tricks to get the short, punchy, easily trackable web address you really want.

For developers and programmers, new tech firms or small businesses, entrepreneurs, or tech students, a .tech top-level domain cuts through the online clutter with edgy, futuristic branding that can easily stick with visitors — and drive new traffic right to your door.

Meanwhile, your .tech domain name will put you shoulder to shoulder with other forward-thinking organizations in the field who have also adopted a .tech extension, including media giant Viacom or the world’s biggest annual tech convention, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

You can pick up your new .tech domain home today. Just head to the get.tech website, search for the available name you want, and use the code TECHNOW to save 80 percent off your 1-year or 5-year term.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.