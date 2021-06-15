Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Nintendo announced during its E3 Direct today that the Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection are coming to the Nintendo Switch.
That’s another sign that the Switch has become a must-have for game publishers because of its huge reach.
Life is Strange: True Colors debuts on September 10, the same day it debuts on other PC and console platforms. The remastered collection launch date will be announced later.
True Colors is the latest Life is Strange universe about teen angst and supernatural powers.
The protagonist is Alex Chen, who comes to Haven Springs, a town where her brother Gabe lives. He dies in a “so-called accident,” but Alex knows the town is hiding something. She invokes a cursed psychic power dubbed Empathy, which enables her to experience, absorb, and manipulate the strong emotions of others — which she sees as blazing, colored auras around the people. Alex has to use the power to find the truth and uncover dark secrets of the small town.
