Nintendo is making a sequel to one of best-selling Switch games. Mario Party Superstars follows up Super Mario Party, and this time the franchise is pulling from its history for a best-of collection. The publisher describes this new Mario Party as a “superstar collection of … boards and minigames.”
Mario Party Superstars launches October 29, and collects together 5 boards from the Nintendo 64 era of Mario Party. Those levels include Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land. This game also supports online play at launch, which is a first for the franchise. Super Mario Party did not get online multiplayer until years after its release.
Nintendo is chasing the success of Mario Party on Switch here. The company sold more than 15 million copies of Super Mario Party.
