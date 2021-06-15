Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Nintendo announced a new 2D Metroid game today during its E3 Direct presentation. It’s called Metroid: Dread, and it’s coming out October 8.
The trailers also called the title Metroid 5, making it clear that this is a successor to Metroid: Fusion.
We last saw Metroid on the 3DS in 2017 with Metroid: Samus Returns, itself a remake of 1991’s Metroid II: The Return of Samus for the Game Boy. This will be the first entry in the series created for the Switch.
Nintendo also noted that development on Metroid Prime 4 is continuing, although it did share any new details.
Metroid: Dread has been the rumored name for a new 2D Metroid game since the Nintendo DS era. The game is finally real.
