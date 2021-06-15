They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Nintendo announced a new 2D Metroid game today during its E3 Direct presentation. It’s called Metroid: Dread, and it’s coming out October 8.

The trailers also called the title Metroid 5, making it clear that this is a successor to Metroid: Fusion.

We last saw Metroid on the 3DS in 2017 with Metroid: Samus Returns, itself a remake of 1991’s Metroid II: The Return of Samus for the Game Boy. This will be the first entry in the series created for the Switch.

Nintendo also noted that development on Metroid Prime 4 is continuing, although it did share any new details.

Metroid: Dread has been the rumored name for a new 2D Metroid game since the Nintendo DS era. Nintendo confirmed in a deep-dive video after the Direct that the project had two failed attempts at development, but now it is finally real. Mercury Stream, the studio behind Samus Returns, is developing Dread.

The free-aim and melee counter abilities are back from Samus Returns, and you can also do a new slide move.