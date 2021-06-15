They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Opera is launching the Opera GX browser today to bring better speed and performance to mobile games.

The desktop version of Opera GX launched during E3 2019 as the first browser designed for games. Since its launch during that show, millions have been using it to optimize their gaming experience — with nine million players using it in March, up 190% from the previous year. You can download the mobile browser here for Android and iOS.

For this year’s E3, Opera is releasing the mobile version of Opera GX. The Opera GX browser for desktops has been streamlined for mobile gamers. That means that it has been tweaked to minimize its use of system resources so that most of the smartphone’s processing power is available for running games.

It also added built-in Twitch and Discord integration as well as the central processing unit (CPU) and RAM limiters that limit how much of each resource the browser can use. I tried out a test version on iOS, and it’s quite easy to customize when it comes to ad or cookie preferences.

The mobile browser includes FAB (Fast Action Button), which enables one-handed navigation with haptic feedback. It has privacy protection and security features to combat crypto-miners. You can switch between dark mode and light mode. GX Corner keeps a feed of the latest news on the homepage without the need for loads of tabs or switching to multiple social media apps to get up-to-date info. It also has a native ad blocker and custom skins.

Flow allows the user to keep synced between their desktop and mobile as well as sharing files and messages between browsers with ease.

Opera GX has grown to become the largest tech server on Discord, currently counting more than 290,000 members.

Maciej Kocemba, product director of Opera GX, said in an email to GamesBeat that the company started working on the overall code base in 2018, and Opera GX mobile has been in development for six months.

“Since it’s built on top of Opera technology, we were able to move quite fast with it and build the gaming-focused mobile browser within the last six months and still deliver a browser with a vastly superior feature-set,” Kocemba said. “The Opera GX mobile browser is a direct response to Opera GX desktop users’ ceaseless requests to also develop a mobile version. Opera GX for desktop was launched during E3 in 2019. It’s actually this part of our work that we enjoy the most: getting constant user feedback and being able to act on it.”