We’re in a world increasingly driven by analytics. Sure, you’ve known about the Moneyball era of professional sports for a while, but you might be surprised to see the other unusual places where hardcore data crunching has entered into everyday practice.

Like how analytics are used to minimize workplace accidents. Or how farm equipment and tools equipped with data collection features help increase farm yields. Or even how data is influencing how Hollywood film scripts are written and casting choices are made.

Data analysis isn’t just for eggheads in lab coats. Now with the help of tools like this Qlik Sense for Beginners Course, professionals in virtually any industry can learn to use this data visualization platform to make smarter, more informed decisions in virtually any job sector.

For those who haven’t heard of Qlik Sense, it’s a data app that wants to bring analytics to the masses, putting the power of data analysis into the hands of any manager or decision-maker. With this comprehensive course, even those frightened at the thought of math and science can feel safe not only using Qlik Sense but finding new and inventive ways to unlock and visualize important information around their business.

This six-hour course explains it all, starting with absolute beginner basics like loading data into Qlik Sense, creating and editing a first visualization, and understanding the entire closet full of features Qlik Sense offers.

From there, the training advances, as learners start using Qlik Sense to build their own apps, use scripting, and start incorporating some higher abilities like numeric and string functions, and even geographic analytics to help make better-informed choices about where to open a new physical location or launch a geographically-based marketing campaign.

With the training of online learning experts from Stream Skill, students will learn how this resourceful business intelligence tool can be used to turn them into a Qlik Sense designer and start earning more as a result of your new skills.

The Qlik Sense for Beginners Course doesn’t include the Qlik Sense software, but it does come with an extra 20 percent discount as part of the current Father’s Day Sales deals. That cuts the final price of this vital training down to only $31.99.

