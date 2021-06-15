Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Nintendo revealed today during its E3 Direct that Shin Megami Tensei V is releasing for Switch on November 12.
A remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne released for Switch last month, so this has a been a good year for fans of the franchise.
SMT games feature traditional JRPG turn-based combat, but you also get to negotiate with demons and try to convince them to join your team. You can also fuse demons into more powerful beings.
Atlus revealed SMTV back in 2017, so it’s been a bit of wait. Now fans know that they’ll be having another postapocalyptic Tokyo adventure this year.
