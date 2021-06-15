Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Sega announced Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania during today’s E3 Nintendo Direct. The compilation includes remastered versions of Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. It releases on Switch on October 5.
The collection is coming out November 5 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
The first Monkey Ball was a launch game for the Nintendo GameCube back in 2001. The series is celebrating its 20th anniversary with this compilation. The games have players rolling balls through a series dangerous obstacle courses.
The series also includes some great minigames, including Monkey Billiards, the best video game version of pool ever.
