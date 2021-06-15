They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Sega announced Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania during today’s E3 Nintendo Direct. The compilation includes remastered versions of Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. It releases on Switch on October 5.

The collection is coming out November 5 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The first Monkey Ball was a launch game for the Nintendo GameCube back in 2001. The series is celebrating its 20th anniversary with this compilation. The games have players rolling balls through a series dangerous obstacle courses.

The series also includes some great minigames, including Monkey Billiards, the best video game version of pool ever.