Nintendo revealed the next character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during its E3 Direct today. It’s Kazuya from Tekken.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate came out in 2018, and Nintendo has been supporting the game by adding new fighters. Before today, we knew that Nintendo only had two slots left for DLC characters.

We’ve seen Tekken characters show up in other fighting games before, like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale and Soulcalibur II.

Kazuya’s reveal trailer is pretty incredible, throwing other Smash characters like Ganondorf off a cliff. Kirby, however, wasn’t going out like that.

Nintendo will go into more detail on the new character in a separate stream June 28.