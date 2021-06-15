Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Nintendo revealed the next character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during its E3 Direct today. It’s Kazuya from Tekken.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate came out in 2018, and Nintendo has been supporting the game by adding new fighters. Before today, we knew that Nintendo only had two slots left for DLC characters.
We’ve seen Tekken characters show up in other fighting games before, like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale and Soulcalibur II.
Kazuya’s reveal trailer is pretty incredible, throwing other Smash characters like Ganondorf off a cliff. Kirby, however, wasn’t going out like that.
Nintendo will go into more detail on the new character in a separate stream June 28.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties