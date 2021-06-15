Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 got a stunning new trailer as part of Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct presentation. And the publisher also confirmed the game is coming to Switch in 2022.
The new trailer finally showed off more of what players can expect in Breath of the Wild 2. This includes massive stone structures in the sky as well as new abilities. Link has a flamethrower and can pass through solid objects. In one segment, he turns the world black-and-white and sets off a chain reaction with giant spiked balls.
But the video opens with a longer-haired Link dropping through the clouds. And producer Eiji Aonuma emphasized that the game world is expanding to include “the sky above.” This could make Breath of the Wild 2 feel even more grand and epic than its predecessor.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties