The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 got a stunning new trailer as part of Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct presentation. And the publisher also confirmed the game is coming to Switch in 2022.

The new trailer finally showed off more of what players can expect in Breath of the Wild 2. This includes massive stone structures in the sky as well as new abilities. Link has a flamethrower and can pass through solid objects. In one segment, he turns the world black-and-white and sets off a chain reaction with giant spiked balls.

But the video opens with a longer-haired Link dropping through the clouds. And producer Eiji Aonuma emphasized that the game world is expanding to include “the sky above.” This could make Breath of the Wild 2 feel even more grand and epic than its predecessor.