Nintendo revealed a The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch during its E3 Direct today. It releases on November 12.

It includes The Legend of Zelda, Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. It also has a Link-themed version of the classic Game & Watch game Vermin.

This is similar to the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch that Nintendo released last year.

The Game & Watch will be a fun collectible for fans of the franchise. It’s small size makes it incredibly portable, but the device is also pretty enough if you’re just looking for an attractive collectible.