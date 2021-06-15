They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Nintendo sped off toward the second half of 2021 today with its E3 2021 Direct presentation. During that media briefing, the company revealed a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, a Zelda-dedicated handheld, and more. But most important, the publisher also filled in a lot of release dates for major Switch games coming between now and the end of the year.

Here is that list in chronological order:

Mario Golf: Super Rush — June 25

Tony Hawk 1/2 — June 25

Monster Hunter Stories 2 — July 9

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD — July 16

WarioWare: Get It Together — September 9

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania — October 5

Metroid Dread — October 8

Mario Party Superstars — October 29

Shin Megami Tensei V — November 12

Pokémon Shining Pearl/Brilliant Diamond — November 19

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp — December 3

Cruisn’n Blast — Fall

Return of the classics

Nintendo may have disappointed some fans when it confirmed that it is aiming to release The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in 2022. So to fill its 2021 release roster, the company is turning to some dormant-but-beloved properties.

That starts with Wario in September.

Wario is getting his first Switch game with WarioWare: Get It Together on September 9. This takes the original microgame formula and gives players more direct control over Wario during the action. Nintendo hasn’t done a WarioWare game since 2018’s 3DS entry, WarioWare Gold.

Then Metroid is getting its first new 2D Metroidvania since Metroid: Fusion in 2002 (Zero Mission was 2004 and Samus Returns was 2017, but both are remakes). Nintendo is promising that Metroid: Dread will bring Samus’s Metroid-related story to an end.

In the fall, Nintendo is releasing Cruis’n Blast, which is a followup to the Cruis’n USA series that debuted in arcades and on Nintendo 64 in the 1990s.

Finally, in December, Nintendo has a remake of Advance Wars and its sequel coming to Switch with fully redone 3D visuals.

All of that is on top of Pokémon, Shin Megami Tensei, and a Zelda remaster. And just like that, Nintendo has an impressive lineup of first- and third-party games to ensure new and existing Switch owners have something to play for the rest of 2021 and into early 2022.