Nintendo is making a new WarioWare game for the Switch. This one brings back many of the classic “microgames” that the series is known for, but this time you actually control Wario and other characters. This is a significant change for the classic franchise that started on Game Boy Advance.
Nintendo showed off gameplay for the new Wario game during its E3 Direct video event today. WarioWare: Get It Together launches September 10, and you can preorder the game today.
And fans of WarioWare will recognize the look and feel. But by putting players in control of Wario to interact with the games, this should shift how these games work.
Another big change is that the game now has a two-player cooperative mode. Where one person might control Wario another could control another member of the game’s supporting cast.
