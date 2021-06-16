Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Templafy, a platform that helps workers at major enterprises such as KPMG, Ikea, and BDO, create company-compliant “on-brand” documents, has raised $60 million in a fresh round of funding.

The raise mirrors similar recent investments elsewhere in the corporate brand management space, such as Exclaimer, which recently raised a whopping $133 million to help companies manage their email signatures.

Founded out of Denmark in 2014, Templafy helps businesses tightly control their corporate templates, documents, fonts, email signatures, and more, ensuring that employees across departments can easily access them wherever they are. This is perhaps more important at a time when workers have been forced to embrace remote work, meaning that they may be more inclined to use an old document template they have stored on their laptop, for example.

“Remote working has highlighted just how difficult it can be to create high-performing business content — such as emails, documents, and presentations — when you’re not in the same physical space as colleagues,” Templafy CEO Jesper Theill Eriksen told VentureBeat. “Accuracy, formatting, brand guidelines and the like can often be overlooked in the remote setting, especially since it’s just a fraction of what employees need to consider when creating contracts, proposals and deliverables.”

Integrated

Templafy integrates directly into companies’ various systems including CRMs, office software, and even stock image tools to ensure that workers are not only using pre-approved content, but can easily keep their documents up-to-date. For example, they can configure charts within a presentation deck to automatically update with the latest sales data.

Templafy effectively connects disparate corporate content into employees’ daily workflow. The email signature manager, for example, ensures that employees always have the most recent legal disclaimers and are kept up-to-date automatically with consistent colors, fonts, and marketing lingo.

Moreover, because Templafy integrates with the likes of Office 365 and Google Workspace, worker’s can access their company’s Templafy library directly inside the software they most commonly use to create new documents.

Templafy had raised a little over $60 million before now, including a $25 million tranche last year. Its latest cash injection, which included investments from Insight Partners, Seed Capital, Dawn Capital, and Damgaard Company, will be used to help it capitalize on its rapid growth over the past 14 months.

Indeed, since its series C last April, Templafy said that it has quadrupled its customer base, though it refrained from naming any new names. “Templafy has started working with a range of new companies, from Magic Circle law companies and leading consulting firms, [to] banks, insurance companies, and consumer brands,” Theill Eriksen said.