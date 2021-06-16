Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Every week, we bring you a list of some of the most exciting job openings in the U.S. (and beyond). Well, this week we’re shaking things up ever so slightly, and planting the focus on three companies that are actively hiring for a number of great engineering roles.

We’ll tell you all about the history, culture, and everything else you need to know before applying for any one of the jobs on offer.

Dolby

Founded in 1965 by the late Ray Dolby, Dolby was born out of its founder’s passion for connecting science and art. The present-day company reflects the innovative and creative vision of its namesake. Dolby is composed of artists, scientists, and visionaries who have a shared passion for light and sound. People who work at Dolby are genuinely interested in their work and are motivated by one another’s enthusiasm for what they do. Plus, the company cares about the wellbeing of its employees — it’s a very supportive and compassionate culture.

Dolby values the health of its employees. Bowls of fresh fruit dot the expansive workplace, which also boasts a fully operational gym with personal trainers and group classes. A trailblazing, forward-thinking mentality is baked into the culture at Dolby. The company’s bold and imaginative leanings can be seen in its willingness to experiment within different technologies to enhance audio and video content, as well as initiatives piloting the latest HDR and color technologies.

Sound like somewhere you could be happy? You need to check out their careers page for all the exciting openings!

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense, and cyberspace to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers worldwide. Their 97,000 employees are Defining Possible every day using science, technology, and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products, and services. They are committed to advancing global security and human discovery in support of their customers’ missions around the world. They do so by providing leading technology and national security solutions and services to markets around the world.

Northrop Grumman continues to expand and broaden their presence in global markets and strengthen their partnerships with local industry. In addition to the United States, their focus countries are Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East. Northrop Grumman is hiring all over the U.S. right now for various tech roles, including engineering and software development.

Udemy is a global leader in online education. The company’s employees have built a platform on which millions of students learn from more than 150,000 courses taught by expert instructors in 65+ languages. Udemy fosters a collaborative environment where people can enhance their professional skill sets while being surrounded by motivated, passionate, and positive colleagues. As an educational company, Udemy has a rich learning culture with top-notch training sessions, unlimited access to Udemy classes, and company-wide instructional initiatives. With growing teams and offices around the world, now is a great time to join the Udemy team.

Udemy employees go to work every day with a purpose — to improve lives through learning. One of the company’s offerings, Udemy for Business, extends the organization’s contribution to the booming online education industry. The product is designed to help companies of all sizes train and upskill their employees. Featuring over 3,500 curated classes in everything from data science to leadership, Udemy for Business is used by 80% of Fortune 100 companies to prepare their employees for whatever comes next in the rapidly-changing professional world.

Interested in joining the Udemy ranks? Head over to their page now and see all the brilliant developer roles.