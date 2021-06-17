Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Open source software (OSS) is everywhere, from smartphone operating systems to APIs and scripts that help servers run faster. It’s estimated that 98% of codebases contain at least some open source code.
But the open source world is fraught with complexities and can be tricky to navigate — which is why VentureBeat is launching OSS Enterprise, a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things open source.
What?
OSS Enterprise will cover anything and everything related to open source — but mostly where it intersects with the world of business. We’ll curate the most interesting stories of the moment, including:
- The latest licensing kerfuffles between Big Tech and the broader open source world
- Where VCs are looking for their next big open source investments
- Industry reports around security, among other key issues
- Fledgling open source platforms you should know about, such as Firebase rivals and security platforms for enterprise apps
- New tools that help make sense of open source, like The Open Source Index, OpenLogic’s Stack Builder, and Openbase
- Perspectives from across the technology spectrum, such as Microsoft proclaiming that open source is now the accepted model for cross-company collaboration
The OSS Enterprise newsletter will include content sourced from VentureBeat and beyond and may also highlight useful long reads we encounter in our daily internet meanderings. In short, it will deliver anything we think will bring value to your understanding of open source.
When?
The first edition of OSS Enterprise will be published as an online article this Friday, with the inaugural newsletter sent out by email on Monday. But all subsequent editions will be email-only and published weekly — you can expect the newsletter in your inbox by around 10 a.m. Pacific (give or take) each Friday.
How?
