Microsoft is bringing back its custom-controller webstore after taking some time off to retool it. Xbox Design Lab is available now, and it uses the updated Xbox Series X/S gamepad. This newer controller features a share button, but it also has improved ergonomics and one of the best D-pads ever made.

If you want an standard Xbox controller, you can just go buy one from the store. Xbox Design Lab is instead about building something of your own. If you live in the U.S., Canada, or most of Western Europe, you can order your custom Xbox gamepad for $70. For an extra $10, you can also add a custom engraving like this one where Xbox Games Showcase Extended host Parris Lilly informed the world that SpawnOnMe podcast host Kahlief Adams cannot cook:

In addition to the new controller, Xbox Design Labs enables customers to choose from 18 colors including new options like Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. Apparently someone at Xbox grew up wanting to work at Crayola.

Xbox Design Lab first opened in 2016, and Microsoft kept it running until October 2020. The service needed time off to switch its production lines from the old controller to the updated one. And now it’s ready to go and more robust than ever.

Microsoft is also promising to use some recycled plastic, which is impressive considering that recycling plastic is more difficult than the polymer industry originally sold to public in its marketing propaganda.