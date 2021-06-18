Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

E3 is over, and what do we have to show for it? Well, how about a conspiracy about a Hideo Kojima video game? The crew talks about the latest internet theories surrounding developer Blue Box and the horror game Abandoned on this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides.

Editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb also give their final thoughts about E3, talk about some news, and answer your questions. Listen, won’t you?