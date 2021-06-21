Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is providing the following update regarding the pending acquisition of Sentenial Limited (“Sentenial”), announced to the market on 7 April 2021.

EML’s Sentential acquisition has received Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval. (Photo: Business Wire)

The update is provided in the context of EML’s subsidiary’s (PFS Card Services Ireland Limited) dialogue with the Central Bank of Ireland referenced in EML’s announcement of 19 May 2021.

As previously advised to shareholders, the acquisition of Sentenial Limited is subject to two conditions precedent:

Change of control approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – United Kingdom;

Change of control approval from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) – France.

EML is pleased to announce that after market close on Friday 18 June 2021, the FCA provided its approval to the change of control.

EML has not yet received change of control approval from the ACPR, but is assisting the ACPR in its consideration of that request.

Accordingly, completion of the acquisition of Sentenial remains subject to that condition being satisfied. We presently expect the acquisition to complete in the first quarter of FY22 and will update the market further in due course.

About EML Payments Limited

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

Richard Anderson, Group Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

randerson@emlpayments.com.au

+61 458 011 203