Cloudflare today announced new integrations with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic, which the company says will make it easier for its customers to analyze insights across infrastructure. Once live, the connectors will allow Cloudflare users to funnel insights into large range of third-party analytics platforms, Cloudflare says.

It’s the assertion of Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince that in today’s security environment, IT teams have traditionally had to build and maintain costly, time-consuming, and fragile integrations with their analytics platforms. Likely as a result, less than a quarter of security experts believe that they’re getting the full value from their security information and event management (SIEM) systems, according to 451 Research. Over half of the respondents said that a log-producing tool’s integration with a SIEM system alone could be a factor in picking one tool over another.

“Chief information security officers (CISOs) want their security teams to focus on security, not building clunky and costly integrations just to get insights from all of the different applications and tools in their infrastructure,” Prince said in a press release. “We saw an opportunity to make that process faster, easier, and cheaper, working with other top analytics platforms to bring added value to our customers.”

Expanded integrations

The growth in Cloudflare’s connector ecosystem comes as enterprises struggle to beat back the rising tide of cyberthreats. Since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization has observed an uptick in the number of cyberattacks compared with the same period a year ago. According to one estimate, as of June 2020, 90% of companies had faced increased cyberattacks even as many delayed key security projects to work on the transition to remote work forced by the pandemic.

“Knowing that applications perform as well in the real world as they do in the datacenter is critical to ensuring great digital experiences,” Datadog senior director of product Michael Gerstenhaber said in a press release. “Combining Cloudflare Logs with Datadog telemetry about application performance in a single pane of glass ensures teams will have a holistic view of their application delivery.”

The new integrations allow Azure Sentinel, Datadog, Splunk, and Sumo Logic to ingest security logs from Cloudflare and present them in a broader context. For example, a customer that catches an SQL injection attack and blocks traffic from the attacker’s IP address using Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall can now see historical activity from that IP address across apps and infrastructure, not just Cloudflare.

As of this morning, Cloudflare Logs offers new datasets including Firewall Events and Network Error Logging. Customers can take logs virtually anywhere with support for cloud storage destinations on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud, Backblaze, DigitalOcean, and more, and they can visualize data in a new Logs user interface that’s designed to help customers quickly get up and running.

“Now, we can give security teams the tools they need to have visibility and added security across the entire stack, even the parts beyond Cloudflare,” Prince said.