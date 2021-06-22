Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Time. The ultimate finite resource. Even though most of us spend big blocks of time working, sleeping, exercising, and more, that still leaves handfuls of little gaps sprinkled through our day. And as valuable as time is, it makes sense not to squander those little time gifts and instead use them to do something great.

Bettering yourself is always a proper use of your scattered moments. Alpe Audio and their bite-sized audio courses are designed to fill those tiny pockets of time with knowledge, whether you’re standing in line at the bank, working out at the gym, driving to work, or just enjoying a quick break.

Alpe Audio courses are designed to be consumed in your spare time, boiling down complex topics and lessons that can be applied to all aspects of your life into the time it takes to walk the dog.

If you want to understand mindfulness to get a hold of stress, then clinical psychologist, teacher, and trainer Dr. Dina Wyshogrod can walk you through it. If you’re shaky on how finances work, credit risk manager and adjunct professor John Bowden explains it all. And if you want to master public speaking, launch a startup, understand machine learning, or be courageous in your career choices, there’s Alpe Audio coursework to help you.

Each lesson includes an editable summary you can save and review later, as well as full transcripts to make sure you never miss an important part. Learning tools like automagically created flashcards help reinforce key points, while other materials like charts, videos, and books are available to really drive the message of each course home.

Right now, you can lock in a year of access to all of the Alpe Audio Bite-Sized Audio learning library at half off the usual price. Regularly $60, you can start jumpstarting your mind with useful, productive learning for only $29.99.

