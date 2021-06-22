Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Minecraft has added Sonic the Hedgehog DLC today, just in time for the Sega mascot’s 30th birthday tomorrow (June 23).

This isn’t just a pack of Sonic cosmetics. The DLC gives you access to what looks like an actual Sonic game. Just, you know, with the trademark Minecraft blocks. Sonic is also bringing his friends, like Knuckles and Tails, and two players can enjoy these levels together.

Minecraft is one of the biggest games of all time, having sold over 200 million copies. If you want to have a crossover with something, Minecraft is always a great option.

Aside from high-profile collaborations like this, Sonic is celebrating his big birthday with a compilation, Sonic Origins, later this year. A new entry in the main series is coming in 2022.