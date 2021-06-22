Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Minecraft has added Sonic the Hedgehog DLC today, just in time for the Sega mascot’s 30th birthday tomorrow (June 23).
This isn’t just a pack of Sonic cosmetics. The DLC gives you access to what looks like an actual Sonic game. Just, you know, with the trademark Minecraft blocks. Sonic is also bringing his friends, like Knuckles and Tails, and two players can enjoy these levels together.
Minecraft is one of the biggest games of all time, having sold over 200 million copies. If you want to have a crossover with something, Minecraft is always a great option.
Aside from high-profile collaborations like this, Sonic is celebrating his big birthday with a compilation, Sonic Origins, later this year. A new entry in the main series is coming in 2022.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties