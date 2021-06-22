Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Stress is a quiet thief that takes the best of someone and leaves them feeling distracted, exhausted, overwhelmed, and cranky. Under the surface of these negative emotions, stress can do worse things to physical health, contributing to the advancement of disease and chronic pain. And furthermore, it impacts real life, with negative effects on work and personal lives. It’s enough to make stress-sufferers wish that they could swap out their agitated nervous system for a brand new one.

Apollo Neuro is the next best thing. This wearable tech obviously can’t give you a new nervous system, but it can train your body to recover from stress more quickly. Apollo helps your body transition from the “fight or flight” stress response to the “rest and digest” parasympathetic nervous system response. In short, this tech teaches the body to relax so you can focus, sleep better, and feel better.

The typical health tracker gathers information while someone wears it, but that’s where Apollo Neuro differs. Instead, it delivers silent, soothing vibrations that signal safety to the brain, helping you feel calm and in control. Worn on the wrist or ankle, Apollo is unobtrusive, and the sensation is not enough to be distracting — instead it can be a comforting touchstone in moments of stress.

Developed by physicians and neuroscientists, Apollo Neuro has been proven in multiple studies to improve heart rate variability, a key biometric of stress resilience. Like a good workout routine, the more Apollo Neuro is worn, the better it works. Over time, Apollo strengthens the nervous system and trains it to rebalance more quickly after stress. The wearable works in tandem with the Apollo app, where users can select how they’d like to feel from seven goal-based modes. Each mode helps you to transition smoothly throughout your day.

Need to tackle a big project or clear your inbox? Choose the “Clear and Focused” mode to help boost cognitive performance and creative work. Kick back with the “Relax and Unwind” mode to transition from charged to chilled at the end of the workday. And when it’s time to wind down after a bout of exertion — mental or physical — the “Rebuild and Recover” mode helps promote recovery. End the day with the “Sleep and Renew” mode to clear your mind and drift into deep, restful sleep.

Users enjoy the fact that Apollo Neuro is non-invasive and safe to use alongside other therapeutics and health protocols. Many Apollo users with diagnoses and treatment plans for conditions like depression, autism, or anxiety report promising reductions in feelings of stress after using the device regularly.

Ready to get to know a calmer, more mindful version of yourself? Get an exclusive 10% discount on your Apollo Neuro for a limited time. Discover how a scientifically validated, easy-to-use wearable can help you gain some control over your stress. With a 60 day satisfaction guarantee, it’s the perfect time to invest in yourself.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.