Founded in 2016, Rheaply, Inc. is a Chicago-based technology company focused on making organizations more efficient, sustainable, and connected. Rheaply has developed and launched the only exchange technology for teams to share their assets and surplus resources with colleagues to reduce time, costs, as well as environmental waste. On Rheaply’s Asset Exchange Manager (AxM), users from all departments can access resources and expertise from colleagues in the same organization or beyond.

As they continue to expand their business, Rheaply is seeking a results-oriented marketing leader with experience driving new customer growth, retention, and market share, particularly for the enterprise, biopharma, and government sectors. Candidates should possess demonstrated marketing success and a history of developing integrated inbound marketing and marketing campaigns that effectively target and engage prioritized markets.

The ideal candidate must be proficient with marketing automation, SMS, email marketing, and demand gen tools and have a Bachelor’s degree in journalism, marketing, or related field or equivalent work experience. 3-5 years of email marketing, content or account-based management experience will also be essential.

The Growth team at Klaviyo is focused on improving the early experience of Klaviyo for new customers. They work diligently to improve the rate at which customers are successfully setting up their Klaviyo account and gaining value from the platform. Engineers on the Growth team use data to discover opportunities for improvement, implement A/B tests to validate ideas, and work across the product to iteratively improve UX and reduce confusion for new customers. They are looking for great generalist software engineers that have an interest in or experience with growing a user-base and building a great customer onboarding pipeline.

In this role, you will implement user-experience improvements across the Klaviyo product, especially in areas that affect new customers. You will design and implement A/B tests to validate ideas, and interpret the results of A/B tests to inform iterative improvements to the product. On top of all that, you will collaborate with marketing, data-science, sales, and engineering teams to discover areas for improvement, as well as engaging with customers directly to learn more about how Klaviyo can better serve their needs. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in full stack software engineering with experience building and improving products with particular emphasis on the frontend.

The LTE Software Engineer at Johnson Controls in San Jose, CA, is responsible for cellular device carrier certification and should expect to, at times, work entirely on device certifications and software integration. Workload varies with product development pacing. Devices will generally integrate pre-approved modules but may occasionally require working with chipset vendors and module integrators. Host devices can be Android OS or microcontroller based.

The LTE Software Engineer will also work with product and hardware teams to synthesize customer requirements and help select cellular modules and architecture for new products. Other time is spent debugging and improving existing cellular features, as well as device management & reporting regarding cellular features (as applicable to device management servers).

This person should progress to becoming SME of LTE; keeps up to date with major feature releases and specification updates for 3GPP, ETSI, GSMA, CTIA, etc. The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering and/or Computer Science along with 3+ years of work experience in software engineering roles with embedded devices and 3+ years experience programming with Java, C, C++ and Linux.

