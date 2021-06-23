Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Remember January’s Wall Street GameStop debacle? When hedge funds were forced to eat millions of dollars in losses after vengeful fans on a Reddit investment board banded together to push up GameStop’s stock price and inflict pain on corporate raiders salivating to dismember the game retailer’s corpse?

While you can argue about the group’s motives, you can’t really question their dedication. They’re a rabid investment collective who drink in daily stock market knowledge, talk it through, then make moves, often based in the group’s hivemind consensus.

For those who want that kind of serious insider info, they want faithful numbers and information that can be counted on for their investment decision, which is where the soothing voice of a respected new source like Bullish comes in.

Bullish is an online newsletter founded last year, packed with daily brand new Wall Street information and investment details delivered right to an email box every day.

For those who want to immerse themselves in the numbers, Bullish is on it, offering a snapshot glance at the market, including stock futures, premarket data, current and historical performance for major indexes like the S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and more.

Bullish publishes twice daily, once before the market opens, and again after the final trading bell. Armed with that knowledge, users always have a fully vetted, well-rounded picture of the current state of the market, with loads of actionable data at the ready to inform any trade decisions in a heartbeat.

This service is particularly useful for those analytics-driven personalities, stacked to the gills with stats and other relevant information in a pleasing, easy reading format that puts the facts front and center so investing enlightenment is only a short focused glance away.

Right now, you can sign up for the Bullish Premium service, which includes information you’ll only get at this level, including treasury yields, gold prices, year-to-date stats, cryptocurrency tracking, and more.

This is just the kind of thing you won’t find on Amazon, but you can get this vital Bullish information landing in your email box twice a day, a $299 value, for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.