There are many factors to considered when selecting a public cloud provider, but 56% in a recent survey said security concerns had the most significant influence during the selection process for public cloud providers, IT services management company Ensono said.

Image Credit: Ensono

Last year’s events caused an immediate shift in business workflow forcing most companies to speed up their digital transformation. In December 2020, Ensono surveyed 500 full-time professionals with cloud procurement decision-making power in a variety of industries across the United States and United Kingdom to understand their cloud perspectives The Cloud Clarity Report uncovered multi-cloud usage is emerging as the dominant cloud strategy and Microsoft Azure is the most-used public cloud vendor among our respondents. Most surprisingly, private cloud remains a permanent and long-term strategic component for a significant number of businesses.

The survey also found that users of multi-cloud environments, many of those who are still maintaining on-premise workloads, are saddled with aging technology. 1 in 10 of respondents (9%) use unspecified legacy technology in their IT infrastructure, and one-third (33%) still have a mainframe environment present in their IT stack. The majority of respondents are in some combination of public and private cloud for business, and only 9% of users are solely operating in the public cloud. Additionally, a relatively small percentage operate only in the private cloud.

Security and compliance are the top drivers of cloud decision-making, and 56% said security considerations had a “significant impact” on the final decision when evaluating a public cloud provider. When ranking factors in terms of importance in the decision-making process, security and technical requirements outrank price and support. The fact that respondents are willing to pay a premium for technical features showcases how important these features are.

It’s clear from the data that today’s decision-makers are going all-in on the cloud but have different factors driving their strategies. The technical and security components of private and hybrid cloud environments cannot be discounted, even as some respondents are choosing a single public cloud provider.

