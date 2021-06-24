Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Graylog, a platform for collecting, indexing, and analyzing log messages, today announced it has completed an $18 million growth equity round led by new investor Harbert Growth Partners and co-investor Piper Sandler Merchant Banking. CEO Andy Grolnick says the funds, which bring Graylog’s total raised to $28.5 million, will support the company’s growth as it looks to become a leader in the log management and analytics market.

Traditional log management solutions can introduce a host of challenges, perhaps most commonly the inability to distinguish good from potentially bad activity. Without analysis capabilities, they can’t correlate or evaluate data in a way that might save IT teams time and effort. The majority of organizations are failing to become data-driven, according to a recent report, and a lack of software intelligence and incompatibilities are often responsible for log mismanagement.

Founded in 2012, Houston, Texas-based Graylog aims to solve these challenges with a system that supports real-time analysis of machine log data. Graylog’s platform is designed to help users explore log data to address security, compliance, operational, and app development issues. Grolnick says the company’s solution, which is deployed in over 50,000 installations and across more than 100,000 users, is “purpose-built” for modern analytics.

Graylog began as an open source log management project in Hamburg, Germany in 2009, when founder and CTO Lennart Koopmann set out to solve some of the log management problems facing app developers, IT, and security teams. Since then, Graylog’s use cases have expanded to DevOps, as well as centralized log management and IT operations, according to Grolnick.

“While threat detection, compliance, and troubleshooting of IT and DevOps issues tend to be the primary use cases of solutions like Graylog, customers leverage Graylog for business intelligence use cases as well. Also, looking for user or network anomalies using machine learning techniques with solutions like Graylog can enhance threat detection in an organization,” Grolnick told VentureBeat via email.

Managing log data

With Graylog, companies can gain insight into log data by building and combining searches for analysis and reporting. The platform offers a single source of data, allowing teams to trigger alerts via email, text, Slack, and more based on relationships between events, and even missing events. Graylog lets developers launch queries in minutes, execute them, and view them in real time, as well as chaining queries together so the results of one initiate the next, creating a threat-hunting or root cause analysis workflow.

Graylog can also store older data on slow storage and reimport it on demand. And it allows developers to add structured data — like threat intelligence — for faster research. Moreover, using Graylog, admins can control who’s able to access data and capabilities and build data displays that automate the delivery of reports to inboxes. They’re also able to integrate log data from Graylog into third-party systems and track who accessed which data and what actions they took, ensuring compliance and security.

Graylog’s competitors in the over $3.7 billion log management segment include Splunk, Elastic, and Sumo Logic. But the company, which has about 75 employees, says it has continued to experience “strong growth” during the pandemic and plans to expand its workforce to over 100 people by 2022. Currently, it has 300 enterprise customers.

Existing investors Mercury Fund, HTGF, and Integr8d Capital also participated in Graylog’s latest funding round.