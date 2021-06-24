Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Led by new investors STS Ventures, Swaarm will use the funding to drive product development and increase its presence in new and existing markets

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 24, 2021–

Swaarm, a leading global performance-based tracking platform for marketers, today announced it has secured a new seven-figure round of funding. Led by new investors STS Ventures and previous investors, the funding round will be instrumental in helping Swaarm achieve their mission of dramatically simplifying digital marketers’ day-to-day tasks.

Founded in October 2020 in Berlin, Germany, Swaarm has quickly established itself as a leading player in the performance marketing space. Its martech tracking platform allows agencies, advertisers and networks to measure, optimize, and automate their marketing efforts at scale, and clients from around the globe including Apptrust (Poland), Adcrate (SEA), GoWithMedia (Israel) and ZinkAds (India) use Swaarm to simplify campaigns and accelerate business growth.

Swaarm will use the funding to drive international expansion, product development and further build on its infrastructure. Swaarm already serves clients from across North America, Europe and Asia, and will use the money raised to increase its presence in new and existing markets. To help expand their global footprint, Swaarm plans to double the size of its team.

“Since founding Swaarm, we’ve been driven by our core mission of simplifying marketers’ daily tasks, leaving them with more time to move the needle in their market,” commented David Frei, CEO of Swaarm. “This funding round will help us significantly grow our product in line with clients’ needs, and further expand our footprint throughout 2021 and beyond. I’m hugely proud of the Swaarm team, and looking forward to working with STS Ventures and other investors to bring our solutions to more marketers around the globe.”

“In just under a year, Swaarm has established itself as a driver of innovation in the performance marketing space,” commented Stephan Schubert, CEO and founder of STS Ventures. “We’ve been impressed with the team’s energy and commitment to helping their clients succeed, and we’re delighted to support the company in the next stage of their growth.”

The announcement follows a strong period of growth for Swaarm, including several product releases. These include the launch of its iOS 14-compliant attribution chain methodology Privacy Enabled Attribution (PEA Chain) – the first of its kind in the mobile advertising industry. Most recently, Swarm launched its analytics tool “Explorer,” giving marketers the insights they need to more efficiently operate their business.

About Swaarm

Swaarm is a performance-based marketing platform that provides an innovative martech tracking solution for agencies, advertisers and networks to manage, track, analyze and optimize their marketing campaigns at scale. For more information, visit www.swaarm.com.

