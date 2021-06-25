Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Three of the most feared and misunderstood letters in the entire field of business marketing are S-E-O. While search engine optimization stands shoulder to shoulder with content as far as level of importance, the murkiness around what it takes to direct search engine traffic to funnel more and more searchers to a business’ site is daunting.

With changing search patterns, changing keywords, and most importantly, changing Google algorithms, it takes a trained and qualified expert to help a brand lead its online push toward the top of their preferred Google search.

With the training in The 2021 Google SEO and SERP Business Marketing Bundle, you can become that trained and qualified expert, fully versed in all the tactics for proper SEO and social media marketing, link building, and more that can make you a valuable addition to any marketing team.

This collection features 11 courses with more than 26 hours of instruction that covers it all. For those who barely know what SEO stands for, a course like Perfect On-Page SEO in 1 Day That Users and Google Will Love is a perfect primer. In simple, direct training, users can get a handle on the right tools and practices to make a site SEO-friendly and give it the best possible chance for search engine success.

Along with other overview coursework including strategies for reaching more than 1 million social media users, various courses start delving into more specialized areas, offering an even wider range of SEO knowledge so you can be effective in any role.

Students will be challenged in the right steps for identifying the perfect keyword, getting backlinks from respected, high-authority sites, how to optimize for both voice and local searches, and whether you’ve got the proper Google citation details to help your brand show up in multiple locations to maximize your reach.

There are even a pair of technical SEO courses here for getting your brand in Google searches with enhanced rich snippet listings, as well as training in making sure even your images are properly tagged for SEO.

Each course in The 2021 Google SEO and SERP Business Marketing Bundle is valued at $199, but right now, the entire collection is available at just over $3 per course for only $34.98.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.