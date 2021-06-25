Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.
On the GamesBeat Decides podcast this week, editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti woke up early so Jeff could go to the zoo. That means you get Jeff’s disturbing morning voice. The crew also discusses the building excitement for Metroid: Dread, which has Nintendo fans seeking out previous Metroid releases.
Mike, meanwhile, has nothing but nice things to say about Sega’s 30th anniversary Sonic concert. Oh, and Konami may finally release a bundle of its Game Boy Advance Castlevania games.
Listen, won’t you?
- Join the podcast’s Discord server
- Jeff Grubb’s Twitter
- Mike Minotti’s Twitter
- Watch live Friday afternoons on YouTube (subscribe and ring the bell)
- Subscribe to the RSS
- Listen on Anchor.fm
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- Google Podcasts
- Find past episodes here
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties