On the GamesBeat Decides podcast this week, editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti woke up early so Jeff could go to the zoo. That means you get Jeff’s disturbing morning voice. The crew also discusses the building excitement for Metroid: Dread, which has Nintendo fans seeking out previous Metroid releases.

Mike, meanwhile, has nothing but nice things to say about Sega’s 30th anniversary Sonic concert. Oh, and Konami may finally release a bundle of its Game Boy Advance Castlevania games.

Listen, won’t you?