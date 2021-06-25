Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Digital transformation initiatives require trusted data to be successful, but 82% of C-level data executives in a recent survey said data quality concerns represented a barrier to data integration projects. The new report by Precisely and Corinium Global Intelligence found that significant barriers and challenges exist to achieving data integrity and ensuring the success of various data-driven projects in the enterprise.

Image Credit: Precisely

A business’s ability to set strategy, retain customers, and grow the business require data to be trusted. Trusted data begins and ends with accuracy, consistency, and context. In the report, more than 300 C-Level data executives — such as chief data officers — around the world were surveyed to understand how they’re managing enterprise data assets to fuel reliable data-driven business transformations. About 80% said it was challenging to ensure data is consistently enriched with proper context at scale, necessary when making more informed business decisions.

Making matters worse, 65 percent of employees who worked at the companies surveyed will only trust data-driven insights that confirm their existing gut feel.

Data teams spend too much time on average (40%) cleaning and prepping data for analysis, with some reporting as high as 80%, and almost 9 in 10 CDOs said they are challenged by a lack of staff with the right skills.

The report paints a concerning picture of the current state of data integrity for leaders across the world, and the growing mistrust business professionals have in the data they engage with day-to-day.

