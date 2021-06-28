Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Value is value. And sometimes a deal is so good that it’s practically a no-brainer.

If you know value shopping in America, then you’re already familiar with the warehouse stores like Sam’s Club. And if you’re already a member…well, that’s fantastic. But unfortunately, this deal won’t apply to you.

However, if you’re a first-timer interested in the volume and warehouse retailer deals of buying in bulk from a major player like Sam’s Club, this deal is a chance to basically get a one-year membership that, after add-ons and other discounts, works out to being almost free.

It starts with the membership itself, which is a ticket to save serious dollars already as you load up on everything you need, from pallets of toilet paper to vats of ranch dressing to thousands of other bulk groceries, kitchen, electronics, furniture, and other essential items at big discounts.

The cost of a normal Sam’s Club annual club membership is $45, but not only is that membership on sale, but there’s also an additional $10 price drop that brings the cost of 12 months of Sam’s Club access to just $19.99.

While that’s already a very healthy savings, Sam’s Club doubles down with a few extra features to make the deal even tougher to pass up.

Just to sweeten the deal, Sam’s Club will throw in a pair of their most popular grocery items when you make your first purchase: an 8-pack of their gourmet cupcakes that usually sell for $7.98; and a seasoned rotisserie chicken, valued at $4.98.

$19.99 – $7.98 – $4.98 = $7.03.

Since those Sam’s Club cupcakes and chicken are dinner table staples in many households, that brings the cost of your membership down to less than 60 cents a month. But just to flood this offer with another layer of overkill, the deal also includes a complimentary household card with even more savings off some of Sam’s Club’s most popular and already low-priced items.

So basically…free.

If you’ve never been a Sam’s Club member before, this $19.99 one-year membership offer might be the deal that gets you in the door for life.

Prices subject to change.

