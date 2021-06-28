Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

It looks like The D20 Beat will be taking its +3 glaive of demon slaying off the mantel this fall.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous launches September 2 on PC and later this year on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, development studio Owlcat Games announced today.

What’s interesting about today’s news isn’t the release date (well, I’m into that) as much as that Koch Media’s new Prime Matter label is publishing this second Pathfinder RPG on consoles.

Wrath of the Righteous is an adaptation of the Pathfinder publisher Paizo’s adventure path of the same name. In this one, your party of heroes must deal with a demonic invasion. It adds more subclasses and player races, along with mounts, magic items, weapons, skills and feats, and all the other goodies that make Pathfinder a rich RPG system.

Owlcat also showed off Drezen, a city that demons overran 70 years before the events of Wrath of the Righteous. You learn about what happened from folks who say they witnessed its fall (and may have been responsible for it, too). Later, the realm’s queen sends you to take Drezen back, braving the hordes of demons who now call it home (do demons call places home?). Your decisions earlier in the game do help determine the route of attack you take.

The Moscow-based Owlcat formed in 2016. It released its debut game, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, in 2018. Owlcat also received $1 million in funding from GEM Capital in 2019.