Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

Casey Hudson announced on Twitter today that he and a team of developers have started Humanoid Studios.

Hudson made his name at BioWare, directing RPG hits like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy. He left the studio in 2014 for a brief stint at Microsoft. He rejoined BioWare in 2017, but left again in 2020.

The new independent studio is working on an original IP. Its site is pretty bare at the moment, but it does include listings for jobs like senior gameplay programmer and director of operations.

Considering Hudson’s pedigree, it might be safe to bet that Humanoid is working on an RPG.