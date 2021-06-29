Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.
Casey Hudson announced on Twitter today that he and a team of developers have started Humanoid Studios.
Hudson made his name at BioWare, directing RPG hits like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy. He left the studio in 2014 for a brief stint at Microsoft. He rejoined BioWare in 2017, but left again in 2020.
The new independent studio is working on an original IP. Its site is pretty bare at the moment, but it does include listings for jobs like senior gameplay programmer and director of operations.
Considering Hudson’s pedigree, it might be safe to bet that Humanoid is working on an RPG.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties