HP unveiled its lightest consumer laptop yet, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC. Starting at less than 2.2 pounds, the consumer laptop targets those who want to connect, be productive, and be entertained, and it has what HP calls a sustainable design.

It also uses a processor from Advanced Micro Devices that uses the Zen 3 cores. The lightweight aspect could be useful for people who are just starting to roam away from home in the wake of the worst part of the pandemic.

HP also launched the HP M24fwa FHD Monitor and HP M27fwa FHD Monitor as the latest M-Series line of monitors featuring built-in audio, Eyesafe certification, and recycled ocean-bound plastics.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is available in four colors: Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver. The company said that as more people return to a new normal, they need a PC that can move with them while at home and on the go. The PC is used away from home 45% of the time1 to perform a wide range of tasks, with 25% of time spent streaming videos while 11% of the time is spent being productive, whether it be learning or work-related. The data comes from HP’s own studies.

Image Credit: HP

Josephine Tan, global head of consumer PCs at HP, said in a statement that the HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop combines the look and feel of the Spectre and Envy laptops with the low cost and light weight of the Pavilion line.

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s lightest consumer laptop, at less than 1 kilogram, and it’s the first Pavilion laptop to feature a full magnesium-aluminum chassis and a four-sided narrow bezel for a durable and premium design. It has a 90% screen-to-body ratio — allowing you to see more content easily.

The Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year. It’s powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon graphics, which HP says provides responsiveness when working or browsing and smooth details while watching movies. It has up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s first 13.3-inch diagonal laptop with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2.5k resolution, with 10% more vertical viewing space than a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. You can browse in the sunlight with 400 nits of brightness, and it has 100% sRGB for a wide color palette.

Image Credit: HP

The Pavilion Aero 13 has sustainability at the forefront at every stage of its lifecycle, made with postconsumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics, which the company says keeps over 6,000 plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

The device features water-based paint, which helps reduce VOC emissions, and its outer box and fiber cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable, according to HP. The Pavilion 13 Aero is also Epeat Gold Registered and Energy Star-certified, and is included in HP Planet Partners, an easy and secure way to collect used products for resale and recycling to create a more circular, low-carbon economy. This is all part of HP’s efforts to deliver what it calls the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio.

New monitors

Image Credit: HP

As more people build out their ideal home hub to work, play, and learn, HP has expanded its M-Series monitor line to include a 24-inch and a 27-inch display solution with built-in audio. The HP M24fwa FHD Monitor and HP M27fwa FHD Monitor streamline your setup with a minimalist design, innovative cable management, and integrated dual speakers to handle entertainment such as streaming shows, browsing the internet, and casual gaming.

It has AMD FreeSync so you can play games or watch movies without stutters or tearing, and easily adjust settings with HP Display Center. You can also let your eyes rest with HP Eye Ease and Eyesafe certified technology that doesn’t sacrifice the 99% sRGB color quality. Both monitors are made with 85% recycled materials, 5% recycled plastics, and sustainably sourced and recyclable packing.

Pricing and availability

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to be available beginning in July at HP.com for a starting price of $750. The device will also be available at select U.S. retailers later this fall.

The HP M24fwa and M27fwa FHD Monitors are expected to be available in July at HP.com for a starting price of $230 and $290, respectively.