If the words music marketing mean social media influencers and TikTok videos to you…well, that’s new school music marketing. But there’s nothing to market without the old-school music marketing skills: songwriting, production, sound mixing, and all those other talents that lead to tracks that stand the test of time.

Even if someone isn’t a musician themselves, they can still be a huge piece of the music-making process with the training in The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle.

This cache of knowledge features 7 courses with over 22 hours of training that throw a spotlight on the often unsung side of creating great music — the conceiving, recording, and engineering that turn hours of studio dial-twisting into absolute magic.

Through these courses, students can follow the steps of music creation along the entire process, starting with learning how to write chords, understand keys, balance major and minor scales, and more in the Music Theory Essentials: Chords, Scales and Modes training.

Recording tracks for history happens with Music Production 101: Producing and Songwriting for Beginners, where learners compose, produce, and arrange a song from scratch while documenting the entire process. And for those with Ableton, the Music Production in Ableton Live 10: The Complete Course explains everything this knockout digital workstation can do.

But once the music is done…then what? The DIY Music Business 101: Learn About the New Music Industry gets into everything an independent artist should know about navigating the complex and often treacherous business of music.

Meanwhile, the tandem Music Marketing and Music Promotion 101 courses cover boots-on-the-ground tactics for getting music out there to an audience in today’s fractured marketplace. These trainings offer insight from actual industry veterans on how to market and promote an artist and their music online, how to build a release strategy, understand marketing funnels, and even use tactics like email marketing to help turn your artist into a household name.

Finally, Digital Music Distribution: Spotify, Apple Music, Streaming gets users familiar with the streaming world, unlocking how platforms like Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, TIDAL, and others work, as well as how to pitch music to online music blogs, playlists, and radio stations.

This 360-degree view of the recording industry in The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle is now available at over 90 percent off their regular price at just 34.99.

