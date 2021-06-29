Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Remedy announced today that is making a Control spinoff that will focus on four-player co-op action. It is codenamed Condor, and it will come out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

505 Games is returning as publisher for the new project. Control debuted in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It received praise from critics and players for its melding of third-person shooting with psychokinetic powers. Control sold over 2 million copies.

Four-player co-op games seem to be all the rage again. At E3 earlier this month, we saw upcoming titles like Back 4 Blood, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Redfall, and The Anacrusis. Now you can throw Condor onto the pile.

“In addition, 505 Games and Remedy Entertainment have outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game, to be agreed in more detail in the future,” the announcement post details, which makes it sounds like a traditional Control sequel is also likely.