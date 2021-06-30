Transform 2021 taking place July 12 – July 15 is not to be missed, but one of the big highlights comes early on Day 2. The Breakfast Series Part 2, presented by Accenture, is all about decoding the data.

Project Lead at Google, Valerie Nygaard, will talk with panelists Anjali Dewan from American Express, Mark Clare of Evernorth, a subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, Arnab Chakraborty from Accenture, and Opendoor’s Ian Wong.

Good data is the foundation of AI and machine learning beginning with extracting high-quality data in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured forms. Most critical, however, is ensuring data is relevant to any identified business goals. If not, your ML algorithms simply won’t produce the learnings needed to bring value to your business. And, of course, the risk of bias in data has deservedly garnered much attention – bias can go unnoticed until you’ve made decisions based on your data, such as building a predictive model that turns out to be wrong.

Our panelists will break down the steps their organizations took to analyze and normalize data, ensuring accuracy and reliability, and more. They’ll talk about the various technologies they’re using, as well as the key strategies and learnings that ensure their resulting applications are accurate, robust, and bias-free.

The breakfast, presented by Accenture in partnership with VB Lab, is at the heart of the week’s comprehensive applied AI coverage — because data is at the heart of a transformative AI strategy, says Gina Joseph, EVP Strategy & Partnerships at VentureBeat.

“I really love the breakfast gathering during VB Transform,” says Joseph. “It provides an opportunity for a community of leaders in AI to come together in a more intimate setting to connect, and exchange thoughts. This was an important element for in-person events, and becomes even more important during virtual events so attendees have an opportunity to meet and have a meaningful conversation about what’s happening in AI and data tech strategy.”

And don’t miss our comprehensive coverage across the breadth and depth of the world of applied AI. You’ll hear from top industry experts on strategy and technology who will dive into AI/ML Automation Technology, RPA, data analytics, conversational AI, intelligent AI assistants, AI at the edge, IoT, computer vision, AR/VR, & robotics, and more.

Transform 2021 also features industry-focused vertical tracks, which include case studies and insights from health care, finance, retail, manufacturing and security.

