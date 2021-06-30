Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.
Tencent Games subsidiary Lightspeed and Quantum Studios Group, developer of the hit PUBG Mobile, announced the formation of Uncapped Games Studios.
This new team is based in Los Angeles and is working on an RTS game for PC. Two former Blizzard employees, David Kim and Jason Hughes, are leading the studio.
Kim worked on StarCraft II at Blizzard, so he has experience with the RTS genre. He was the lead systems designer for Diablo IV until his departure from Blizzard in April. Hughes was working as Diablo IV’s lead game producer before announcing his departure from the company in May.
We’ve seen multiple studios come up around former Blizzard staff in recent years. Another, Frost Giant Studios, is also working on an RTS game.
