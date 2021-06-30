Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.
With Metroid: Dread‘s recent announcement, we’re in the mood to explore this franchise’s past. That means it’s time for another tier list.
My cohort Jeff Grub and I look at every game in the Metroid series, including spinoffs like Metroid Prime Pinball. You can probably guess which games will make it to the top of our list, but it’s much hard to figure out Metroid’s less celebrated entries.
I know I’m going to have fun playing through a lot of these games again while waiting for Metroid: Dream to come out on October 8.
Oh, and if you want to make your own Metroid tier list, you can do so here.
