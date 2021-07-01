Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Looking to get ahead of expectations, BioWare announced today that it will not be apart of EA Play Live’s series of streams next month.

BioWare is working on new entries in the Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises. Dragon Age will be coming out first, but we won’t be learning more about the project at EA’s big summer event.

We’re hard at work creating the next @dragonage and @masseffect games and have some exciting stuff coming to @SWTOR this year. While we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what’s to come! — BioWare (@bioware) July 1, 2021

The studio is hosting a stream today for upcoming Star Wars: The Old Republic content. SWTOR is BioWare’s aging MMO, but it still has a dedicated fanbase.

BioWare is a developer looking for a comeback after the rocky reception to its online cooperative shooter Anthem. As part of that strategy, it is going back to its two most popular franchises. This plan has already seen some success with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which included remasters of the original Mass Effect trilogy.