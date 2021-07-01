Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Buzz Capital said it has invested $594,000 in two different game companies: Dream Harvest and Fundamentally Games.

Game studio Dream Harvest is working on two games: Neuroslicers and NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy. And Fundamentally Games is a game publisher that will announce its games on PC and mobile later this year. This company focuses on providing live operations, publishing, and user acquisition for games.

Premiere Capital led the investment round, with support from the team at Buzz Capital. The United Kingdom’s game market hit $9.6 billion in 2020, up 30% from 2019, according to the UK Interactive Entertainment trade group.

Adam Betteridge, the chief operating officer at Buzz Capital, said in a statement that the firm is committed to startups and the games sector was one of the few industries to make huge gains during the pandemic. He said the company will continue building on this commitment in the coming months.

Buzz Capital seeks to support businesses across a range of sectors by providing, simple and straightforward finance solutions. The team has experience structuring custom financing arrangements across all the creative industries, including film, video games, animation, theatre, as well as for research and development and property development.

Dream Harvest’s Neuroslicers is a post-cyberpunk strategy game on PC combining solo, co-op, competitive player-vs.-player and player-vs.-player-vs.-environment gameplay into a narrative-driven whole. The other title, NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy, is an interactive narrative game on PC and mobile where you are an artificial intelligence charged with managing a city-wide augmented reality network known as the “NeuroNet.” It’s a journey about what it means to be human in a world losing itself to technology.

Justin French, the CEO at Dream Harvest, said in a statement that the company is using a community-centric approach in building its worlds with interesting characters and stories.