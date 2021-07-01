Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Sony announced Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut today for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It launches on August 20.

Ghost of Tsushima launched for PlayStation 4 last year, and GamesBeat praised the open world game for its story and samurai combat. This version comes with an expansion taking place on Iki Island.

On PlayStation 5, you’ll get support for the Dual Sense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You’ll also see improved visuals and performance and support for Japanese language character lip-syncing on PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the last major PS4 exclusives before the launch of the PS5. Backward compatibility already made it playable on Sony’s new console, but the improvements and new content here could make the Director’s Cut worth a visit for fans of the game.

The Director’s Cut will cost $70 on PS5 and $60 on PS4. You can upgrade a normal copy of Ghost of Tsushima to the PS4 Director’s Cut for $20 or spend $30 to upgrade to the PS5 version. You can also spend $10 to upgrade a PS4 Director’s Cut to the PS5 one.