Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.
Blizzard has announced Hearthstone‘s next expansion. It is called United in Stormwind.
This is the digital card game’s second expansion of the year, following Forged in the Barrens. Hearthstone is based off of World of Warcraft, which has players fighting on one of two sides: Horde or Alliance. Forged in the Barrens had a Horde-centric theme. Stormwind if the capital city for the Alliance, so Blizzard is balancing the game out with this new set of cards.
United in Stormwind will introduce a new Questline keyword and Mounts as a new card mechanic, both of which tie back to World of Warcraft. Blizzard is also promising a big shakeup for the card game’s Battlegrounds mode, which will include new cards and heroes.
Hearthstone gets three expansions each year, so players can expect one more major set of new cards for 2022.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties